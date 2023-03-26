Thanks Opposition

New Delhi: The Congress leader thanked Opposition parties for extending support to him and asserted that going forward, all of them will work together. Asked about the consequences of his disqualification, Gandhi said the Opposition will benefit the most from this "panic reaction of Prime Minister Modi".



"They got into panic mode that the truth will come out. They have handed over the biggest weapon to the Opposition because people have a question on their mind... and question is why is the prime minister saving this corrupt person," Gandhi alleged.

He said he will continue to fight for the truth in the country and to defend the democratic nature of this country. "I will do whatever I have to do to defend the democratic nature of the country. What does that mean? It means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country, it means telling the people of this country the truth about people like Mr Adani who are basically exploiting the relationship with the prime minister," Gandhi said.