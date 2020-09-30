The Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned; All accused including Advani, Joshi, Uma acquitted

New Delhi : On December 6, 1992, a special court of Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav pronounced his verdict after 28 years in the criminal case of demolishing the disputed structure in Ayodhya. The judge read the verdict stating that the demolition was not a pre-planned but an accidental event. The special court has acquitted LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh all the accused.



All the accused were summoned by Special CBI Judge SK Yadav to pronounce the verdict in the criminal demolition case. While giving the verdict in the case, Judge SK Yadav said that there is no evidence against VHP leader Ashok Singhal.

The court while delivering its verdict said that the evidence given in the photographs, videos, photocopies presented in this case is not proving anything. It said that the incident happened suddenly and there is no strong evidence in the case.

The court has held that there is no concrete evidence against the allegations leveled by the CBI. Some chaotic elements carried out this task. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda have spoken to LK Advani after the decision on the structure demolition.

These were all 32 accused

In the framework demolition case Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai, Mahant Dharmadas, Satish Pradhan, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Lallu Singh , Prakash Sharma, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Santosh Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Ramji Gupta, Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kamlesh Tripathi, Ramchandra Khatri, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goyal, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Vinay Kumar Rai, Naveen Bhai Shukla, RN Srivastava, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kumar Kakkar and Dharmendra Singh Gurjar were the accused.

These 17 people died

At the same time 17 people have died in these. These include Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Moreshwar Sawain, Mahant Avaidyanath, Mahamandaleshwar Jagdish Muni Maharaj, Baikunth Lal Sharma, Paramhans Ramchandra Das, Dr. Satish Nagar, Balasaheb Thackeray, erstwhile SSP DB Rai, Ramesh Pratap Singh, Mahatagi Hargovind Singh. , Lakshmi Narayan Das, Ram Narayan Das and Vinod Kumar Bansal have passed away.