The Chief Minister also paid homage to Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya and Raja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries

Lucknow, December 25 - Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, offering flowers at his statue at Lok Bhawan. The Chief Minister also paid homage to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Raja Bijli Pasi on their birth anniversaries and extended Christmas greetings to the community.

CM Yogi said, “The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee is an auspicious occasion for the nation. Representing the state capital Lucknow, Atal Ji, as Prime Minister, gave the country a new vision of development and firmly placed India on the path of progress.”

He noted that this year holds special significance as the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm. He added, “To mark the occasion, educational and training institutions across the country organized a range of programs, including recitations of Atal Ji’s poems, discussions on his writings, and deliberations on his impactful speeches delivered through journalism, Parliament, and international forums.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that Atal Ji’s ancestral home is in Bateshwar, Agra, while his higher education took place in Kanpur and his public life began in Balrampur. He represented Uttar Pradesh in Parliament for the longest duration. His towering personality, statesmanship, and achievements continue to inspire generations across the country.

CM Yogi said, “To preserve Atal Ji’s legacy and ensure the continuity of his ideology, the double-engine government has constructed the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. The site features statues of three great national leaders along with a digital museum. The statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee conveys the message of national unity and integrity, while Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Antyodaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ideals together provide direction for strengthening the vision of ‘Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat’ with harmony and inclusiveness. This will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.”

Remembering Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Chief Minister, “Today also marks the birth anniversary of the great nationalist leader, freedom fighter, and founder of Banaras Hindu University. Malaviya Ji made invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle and gave the nation a lasting vision through the establishment of BHU in 1916. He was honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his exceptional service to the country.”

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Raja Bijli Pasi, describing him as a valiant warrior of Lucknow who challenged foreign rule to protect India’s eternal traditions. He said, “The double-engine government is actively working to restore Bijli Pasi’s forts and to honour the legacy of all such brave warriors associated with this tradition.”

Extending Christmas greetings to the Christian community, CM Yogi said, “The state government is committed to ensuring that people celebrate the festival peacefully and in an atmosphere of harmony.”

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Govind Narayan Shukla, and other dignitaries were present.