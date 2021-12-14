The Delhi Government Has Asked Commission To Reopen Schools And Colleges

Gopal Rai, the environment minister said that his department had issued the education department's proposal to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) for the re - opening of schools and colleges during a meeting with different departments on Monday to assess the air pollution situation. On December 16, there will be another review meeting. According to Rai, the Delhi government would take appropriate steps based on the SC's judgement to authorise CAQM to ease anti-pollution curbs.



From the beginning December 20, the education department suggested reopening colleges and schools for classes VI and above, as well as primary schools (until Class V). The minister said that the prohibition on trucks entering Delhi, with the exception of vital services, will remain in place. Many entities have asked us to relax the construction and demolition prohibition. As a result, thay have instructed the agencies to submit written submissions to us and CAQM, depending on which they will take further action.

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the CAQM to investigate the petitions for loosening anti-pollution restrictions within a week. According to a source, the commission held virtual meetings with food, medicine, paper mill, dairy, and construction companies on Monday.

According to sources, they submitted their petitions detailing the pollution-control measures they had taken. This week, the commission will make a final decision. Water sprinkling and other dust control efforts will continue, and all departments, corporations, the PWD, and the Delhi Fire Service have been asked to carry out this campaign.

Meanwhile, 6,953 premises were inspected as part of the ongoing anti-dust effort. 597 of them were issued violation notices, with a punishment of Rs 1.65 crore levied against them. 16,580 sites were inspected as part of the anti-open-burning campaign. 2,490 sites received notices, and a punishment of Rs 46.96 lakh was enforced.