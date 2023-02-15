The Kerala Government Will Offer Typhoid Vaccine At A Reduced Cost

Health Minister Veena George declared that low-cost typhoid vaccines would be made available through Karunya pharmacies, which will be a relief to employers of food handlers.



The vaccine would be purchased by Kerala Medical Services Corporation and distributed through Karunya pharmacies at the most affordable price, according to the minister. The choice was made as a result of hotel management's complaints that the cost of typhoid vaccination for staff members was too high.



She also advised private pharmacists to avoid stockpiling the less expensive typhoid vaccination and marketing the more expensive version. After the food safety agency mandated that all food handlers receive the vaccine along with health cards, the demand for typhoid immunisations skyrocketed.

The minister also added two additional weeks to the deadline for submitting health cards. According to estimation, over 60% of the employees have health cards. They have made the decision to extend the deadline for taking the card till February 28 for the remaining 40%. Furthermore, health cards were implemented as a food safety safeguard due to the possibility of infections like viruses and germs being spread to others through food by food handlers.