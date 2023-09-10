The Panorama of Bharat's Musical traditions presented to G20 leaders

New Delhi: The gala dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu to the world leaders on the occasion of the G20 Leaders' Summit showcased the panorama of Bharat's musical heritage to the world.

It witnessed the usage of traditional music from all across the country.

The ‘Gandharva Atodyam’ was the highlight of the musical treat to the world leaders. It is a unique musical medley featuring an exquisite symphony of musical instruments from across Bharat, showcasing Hindustani, Carnatic, Folk and Contemporary music with an ensemble of classical instruments. The playlist would include:



Hindustani music : Raag Darbari kanda and kafi- khelat hori.

Folk music : Rajasthan- Kesariya Balam, Ghumar and Nimbura Nimbura.

Carnatic music: Raag Mohanam - Swagatam Krishna

Folk music: Kashmir, Sikkim and Meghalaya - Bomru Bomru.

Hindustani music: Raag Desh and Ekla Chalo re.

Folk music : Maharashtra - Aabir gulal (Abhang). Reshma chare ghani (lavani), Gazar (Varkari).

Carnatic music: Raag Madhyamavati - Laxmi Baramma.

Folk music: Gujarat- Morbani and Ramdev peer Helo.

Traditional and Devotional music: West Bengal - Bhatiyali and Achutam Keshavam (Bhajan).

Folk music : Carnatic - Madu mekam kannai, Kaveri chindu and Aad pambe.

Devotional music: Sri Ram Chandra Kripalu, Vaishnav Jana to and Raghupati Raghava.

Hindustani, Carnatic and Folk music: Raag Bhairavi- Dadra, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

The musical arrangements encompassed the usage of various rare instruments showcasing an unparalleled and unique musical heritage. These instruments include Sursingar, Mohan Veena, Jaltarang, Jodiya Pawa, Dhangali, Dilruba, Sarangi, Kamaicha, Matta Kokila Veena, Naltarang, Tungbuk, Pakhawaj, Rabab, Ravanhattha, Thal Dana, Rudra Veena, among others.