The Velodrome of flesh and blood, Dr Achyuta Samanta marvels as a zip line rider

Often known for many firsts in the country and abroad, KIIT & KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s feat would have surprised Gilbert and German rising star Nils Politt when they were trying to zip into the incomplete Velodrome for the Rio Olympics that was virtually not test ready.

Yet, Samanta has done wonders having prepared India’s first ever concrete Velodrome inside the KIIT campus which has just been inaugurated a day back and perhaps test ready.

In fact, Dr Samanta has yet again proved himself to be one in all initiator of many things and looking at his life cycle it is apparent that, his life track has remained a Velodrome track where many life cycles’ racing in and out on the steeply banked curves of his childhood and to this date, Samanta still racing on the challenged banked cycle racing. Can it be imagined ever that, a man vs thousands that stands on tracks those are comprised of Education to what not. Leaving no stone unturned this suave educationist cum social activist has witnessed many steeply curves and racecourse where knowledge and will are his only capital to invest that must have cost him incalculable gumption of concrete hard will and a ready to a new curve challenge.

It will not be out of place to claim that, Dr Samanta deserves the pride of opening of new to newer arenas in which he played the role of a non-concrete Velodrome allowing over 40 to 50,000 boys and girls from Odisha and outside offering a never seen before cushion for their education to obtain the success of new lives.

It is like he lies on the ground face down and offers the enviable right to the thousands to cycle on his back yet not failing for a day to halt the sustainability to shoulder the mental, financial and social do goods for one and all under the canopy of his compassion that is clinically cut off from anything called ‘self’.

From outside Samanta appears soft, suave and an ever-receiving man who rarely depends on words to showcase himself.

He displays a rare resemblance of a yielding Velodrome track and resurrect with a new bounce up and down where it makes others easy, safe and to ride on.

He derives a kind of ecstasy to lead others to seventh heaven in one or the other way.

He recalls the early days of his life when the latter and his other siblings would share the same bi-cycle one by one with his parents playing the Velodrome, revolving side to side adjusting with the aspirations and dreams of seven children that kept nearly crashing day in and day out.

This unstoppable man of vision and a rider’s zeal had the reckoning that the track would never let him down and traveling along he touched each nerve of sports and saw his boys and girls excelled in myriad fields. Thus Dr Samanta now appears like a vast canvass that keeps straddling on education and sports liberally spread over an ambitious Velodrome track that is so yielding for life.