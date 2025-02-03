They damage the nation abroad: EAM Jaishankar slams Rahul’s ‘falsehood’ on ‘Trump invite’ claims

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday hit back at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his claims that the former went to the United States of America to get an invitation for Donald Trump’s inauguration, stating that such falsified statements only go on to harm the ‘interests and reputation’ of the country abroad.

Jaishankar accused the Congress MP of ‘spreading falsehood’ about his visit to the United States in December, last year.

Soon after Rahul’s startling charge in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister took to X to debunk the Congress MP’s claims and also to disclose the truth behind his US visit.

“Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

He further stated, “At no stage, was an invitation in respect of PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad."

Earlier, Rahul speaking in the Parliament tore into the Modi government over multiple issues and claimed that India’s ‘lobbying’ for an invite to Trump’s coronation was unnecessary and uncalled for.

Participating in the debate over the Motion of Thanks to President’s address, he claimed that the EAM visited US ‘multiple times’ to seek an invitation for the Prime Minister to Trump’s inauguration event.

“When we talk of the United States, we shouldn’t send a foreign minister to get an invite for our Prime Minister to their coronation,” Rahul said.

“If we had a strong industrial base, the American President would have come to invite our Prime Minister,” he added.