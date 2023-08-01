They may pass the Bill in the Lok Sabha, but in the Rajya Sabha the opposition has the numbers to topple it – Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made it clear that even if the Central Government is able to pass the GNCTD Bill in the Lok Sabha, the opposition has a sufficient number in the Rajya Sabha to defeat the Bill there. He said that this Bill is against the decision of the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the federal structure of the country.Singh remarked that this Bill is unconstitutional as the rights of the elected Chief Minister of Delhi are being snatched away by this Bill. He further stated that the no-confidence motion is also pending in the Parliament. This has never happened before, he remarked.

Regarding the Bill, Sanjay Singh tweeted that it is another "Kejriwal-phobia" Bill brought by the BJP. He also shared how the BJP suspended him before introducing the Bill. He appealed to the Prime Minister, and said, "If you have the courage, attack from the front. Call in the House and then talk." He added, “The Bill uses almost the same language seen in the black Ordinance which was brought forth by the BJP." He then asserted that all the MPs of Team INDIA will completely oppose the Bill.

Regarding Manipur violence, Sanjay Singh said that Manipur has been burning for the last 90 days yet it is the arrogance of PM Modi that in 14 days he talks about his mind but does not even mention Manipur. This is because Manipur violence is government sponsored and BJP sponsored violence,Singh asserted. He also stated that many parts of the country are burning. Incidents of murder, loot, rape are occurring everywhere across India, but the watchman remains silent. He also condemned the so-called double engine government in Haryana and Manipur where the law and order situation is awry. On the violence in Haryana's Nuh, He also appealed to everyone with folded hands and said, "We have to preserve peace everywhere in our country. Society is being divided on the basis of hatred."