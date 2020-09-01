Third SERO survey in Delhi starts from today, samples will be taken from all 272 wards

New Delhi : The third phase of Sero Survey in Delhi is starting today. To overcome the corona, the Delhi government decided to conduct a sero survey every month.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday that the third phase of the Sero survey is starting from today. This time we are surveying all the wards. The sample size is 17,000 and sampling will be completed in about a week.

According to the information, to overcome the corona, two head surveys have been conducted in Delhi and the third head survey is starting from today. During this period samples from all 11 districts of Delhi and all age groups will be collected. Around 17,000 samples will be collected during this period.

The number of samples collected in the third survey will be higher than the second Sero survey, but it will still be lower than the first, which was led by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The first Sero survey was conducted between 27 June and 10 July, in which antibodies against corona were found in 22.86% of people.

The second Sero survey was conducted between 1 and 7 August, in which antibodies were found in 29.1% of the people. Samples were collected from 21,387 people in the first Sero survey, while 15,000 samples were collected in the second round.

Another Sero survey in Delhi also showed that there were more antibodies in women (32.2%) than men (28.3%). According to the second survey report, the prevalence of antibodies was found to be 34.7% among people under 18, 28.5% of those between the ages of 18–50, and 31.2% of those above 50 had antibodies.