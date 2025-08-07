Live
- Service rendered in autonomous body to be counted for grant of gratuity at Centre
- Meta Contractors Accessed Private AI Chats Containing Personal Data: Report
- Didn't order closure of `Kabutarkhanas', says Bombay HC, `but people's health is important'
- Treachery, a friend betrayed: Mayawati on Trump imposing steep tariffs on India
- IMD warns of heavy rain in sub-Himalayan West Bengal
- Tottenham midfielder James Maddison to have surgery on ruptured ACL
- SCs internal quota report placed before K'taka cabinet; special meeting on Aug 16
- Siba Prasad Mohanty appointed first MD of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company
- PM Modi greets people on National Handloom Day
- Eating 3 servings of French fries every week could raise diabetes risk by 20 per cent, study finds
Three booked for cheating businesswoman of Rs 40.52 lakh in cosmetics manufacturing contract
Highlights
Thane: Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of Rs 40.52 lakh in Thane city, a police official said on Thursday. The...
Thane: Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of Rs 40.52 lakh in Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.
The three accused entered into a contract with the businesswoman to manufacture cosmetics for her firm and took Rs 40.52 lakh but then did not carry out the agreed works, theVartak Nagar police station official said.
A case of cheating was registered on August 4 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but no arrest has been made, the official said.
A detailed probe is underway, the official added.
Next Story