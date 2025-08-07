  • Menu
Three booked for cheating businesswoman of Rs 40.52 lakh in cosmetics manufacturing contract

Thane: Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of Rs 40.52 lakh in Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.

The three accused entered into a contract with the businesswoman to manufacture cosmetics for her firm and took Rs 40.52 lakh but then did not carry out the agreed works, theVartak Nagar police station official said.

A case of cheating was registered on August 4 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but no arrest has been made, the official said.

A detailed probe is underway, the official added.

