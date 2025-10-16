Live
- Police, fire officials to hold meeting ahead of Diwali
- DMs to fix places for sale of green firecrackers: Sirsa
- SC nod for green firecrackers: Party vindicated, AAP compelled court to enforce ban: BJP
- Delhi govt releases Rs 108 crore grant to 12 Delhi University colleges
- Recovered peacocks: Two of the recovered peacocks were released in the forest. One peacock died today.
- Haryana Police ASI Found Dead As IPS Officer’s Suicide Case Takes Shocking Turn
- India Clarifies Stance After Trump’s Claim On Russian Oil: ‘Energy Policy Focused On Consumer Interest’
- Apple M5 iPad Pro Debuts in India: Price, Specs, and Why It’s the Most Powerful iPad Yet
- Teen girl’s body found in pond in UP’s Deoria
- Freight train derails in Kanpur; traffic disrupted
Three days after youth was killed: Aligarh administration launches demolition drive
Three days after the killing of a youth in Jawan township here sparked communal tension and demands for “bulldozer justice”, officials on Wednesday...
Three days after the killing of a youth in Jawan township here sparked communal tension and demands for “bulldozer justice”, officials on Wednesday said the district administration is carrying out a demolition drive to remove “unauthorised structures” there. The demolitions that began on Tuesday in the township, located 15 kilometres away from Aligarh city, continued on Wednesday, they said. A large number of shops and other illegal structures were razed during the drive, conducted under heavy deployment of police and Rapid Action Force that had been patrolling the area since morning. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mahima Choudhary said the demolition was part of a long-pending campaign against encroachments on government land.
“All those who had built illegal structures were served notices three days in advance,” she told reporters.
Choudhary said the properties of those accused in the recent killing were also being measured and, if found illegal, would be demolished as well.
However, a shop owner, Imran Khan, alleged that the authorities began demolishing the structures before expiry of the three-day notice period and did not allow owners to remove their goods. He claimed that “some structures built on private land” were razed as well.
A youth, Karan Singh, was stabbed to death in the township on Saturday night, triggering communal tension in the area. Police said the stabbing followed an alleged social media post shared by Singh, showing him with a girl from another community.
Eight people were arrested in connection with the incident and charged with murder. The incident led to protests and a highway blockade on Sunday, with demonstrators demanding immediate demolition of the homes of the accused.