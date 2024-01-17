Three fresh Covid deaths reported

New Delhi: India has logged 180 new cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 2,804, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Three deaths have been reported from Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but they again began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

A single day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said. Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation. "The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the sources stated.

