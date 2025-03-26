Three including two Gujarat policemen killed in road accident in Haryana

Three people, including two personnel from Ahmedabad's Ramol Police Station, were killed in a road accident near Dabwali in Haryana, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a government Bolero vehicle carrying the police team collided with the rear of a truck on the Bharatmala Highway near a petrol pump near Sakta Khera village in Haryana.

The deceased have been identified as police constable Sunil Gamit, Home Guard Ravindra, and the vehicle's private driver, Kanu Bhai Bharwad.

PSI J.P. Solanki, who was also in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The police team was on its way to Ludhiana, Punjab, to investigate a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) case when the accident took place.

According to initial reports, the crash occurred due to the Bolero colliding with a stationary truck.

As soon as news of the accident reached Ahmedabad, senior police officials, including the local Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), rushed to Haryana to assess the situation and provide necessary support.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police have launched an investigation into the accident's cause.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Ahmedabad police force. PSI Solanki remains under intensive medical supervision, and further updates on his condition are awaited.

Senior officials have extended their condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that all possible assistance will be provided. The investigation will also examine whether factors like driver fatigue contributed to the crash.

Between 2013 and 2022, Gujarat recorded 75,738 road accident deaths, according to official data, ranking it eighth among Indian states for fatalities during this period.

In Ahmedabad, a positive trend emerged in 2024, with a reduction in road accidents and fatalities.