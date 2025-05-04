Three killed as dilapidated hospital balcony collapses in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: Three patients died and one was critically injured after a balcony in the Medicine Department corridor of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur collapsed, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 4 p.m. The balcony, located on the third floor of the hospital, suddenly gave way, causing debris to fall onto patients resting in the corridor below. The collapse triggered panic, with people rushing to safety amid the chaos.

Five people were trapped under the rubble. Rescue efforts by police and fire personnel began around 4.30 p.m. and continued with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) until 1 a.m. Two bodies were recovered by 9 p.m., while the third was pulled out around 1 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as 73-year-old David Johnson of Sakchi, 61-year-old Lucas Simon Tirkey, and 65-year-old Srichand Tanti of Saraikela.

The survivors -- Renuka Devi and Sunil Kumar -- were rescued, though Renuka Devi remains in critical condition.

The Jharkhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. A three-member committee has been formed to probe the incident.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari visited the hospital at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday and assured strict action against those found responsible.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also promised a long-term action plan to prevent similar accidents.

The incident has raised serious questions about the maintenance of hospital infrastructure. Locals and opposition leaders have accused the administration of negligence, alleging that warnings about the deteriorating condition of the building were ignored.

Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das said, “Innocent lives have been lost due to government negligence. It’s time for the administration to wake up and ensure that such tragedies are not repeated.”

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible. He also offered prayers for the deceased and the injured.