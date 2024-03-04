Three of a family die in car crash in Bihar's Motihari

Patna: Three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured after the speeding car they were travelling in crashed into a divider in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Monday.

The accident took place at Bariyarpur village under Mufassil police station in the district around 4 a.m. The deceased are the family members of a mediaperson Shankar Ganesh Maskara, a resident of ward number 11 of Raxaul city.

He along with his father Shrawan Maskara (70), Prema Maskara (65) and wife Anju Maskara were on the way to Patna to catch the flight for Chennai for treatment.

Sharawan Maskara, Prema and Anju died in the tragic accident while Shankar Maskara and driver Dabbu were injured.

The local villagers, who rushed to the spot, rescued them and took them to the nearby hospital where doctors declared three of them dead.

Manish Kumar, the SHO of Mufassil police station, said the bodies were taken to the Sadar hospital Motihari while two other critically injured persons were admitted to a private hospital and their condition was said to be critical.