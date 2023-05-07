Three people Dies In Nepal's Avalanche

A report in the media on Sunday confirmed an avalanche in Nepal's Karnali province resulted in at least three fatalities and nine injuries. According to the Kathmandu Post, the tragedy happened on Saturday morning at Chyarkhu Pass in the province's Mugu district.



According to officials, fourteen residents of the district's Patarasi municipality travelled to Chyarkhu to pick up Yarshagumba. Nine others only suffered minor injuries, and three of them perished in the avalanche.



As per the report, there have been a total of three fatalities and nine injuries as a result of the incident. Police officers arrived at the scene of the event in a group.

Despite the fact that the local authorities did not permit the pickers to the location before May 18, hundreds of individuals have travelled to the highlands in the Mugu district to collect caterpillar fungus. According to reports, the three victims of the avalanche travelled to the highlands by unofficial ways.