Three-time Haryana legislator Majra rejoins INLD, appointed state chief

Chandigarh: Three-time Haryana legislator Rampal Majra on Wednesday rejoined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and was appointed its state unit chief.
Majra succeeds Nafe Singh Rathi who was shot dead in February.
Associated with the INLD since the time of Chaudhary Devi Lal, he joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections but quit the party during the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.
He rejoined the INLD in the presence of senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala here.
