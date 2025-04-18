Live
- Defence Secretary invites UK investors to UP, Tamil production corridors
- Centre takes key steps to ensure affordable CNG, PNG gas supply
- iPhone 17 Series Set to Launch in September with Slimmer Designs and Big Performance Boosts
- Why are snakes overlooked in wildlife counts, asks MP CM Mohan Yadav
- CM Revanth Reddy invites Japanese investors to Telangana, showcases growth potential at Tokyo roadshow
- Formula 1: We’ll see more of Hamilton's magic, predicts Russell
- TG EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule for Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy
- Biongevity Clinic in Dubai Revolutionises Longevity Science with Affordable Epigenetic Testing
- US Airstrikes Hit Yemen Oil Port, 30 Dead, 80 Injured: Houthis
- Who Should Avoid Eating Papaya
Thunderstorm hits coastal Odisha
Thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rains, lashed coastal Odisha on Friday morning disrupting normal life.
Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rains, lashed coastal Odisha on Friday morning disrupting normal life. State capital Bhubaneswar received 26.2 mm rainfall between 10 am and 11.30 am, with winds uprooting trees in several areas.
Several low-lying areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed waterlogging. More than 100 trees were uprooted at Banki in Cuttack district affecting movement of vehicles to Bhubaneswar.
Trees were uprooted in Pokhariput, Old Town, Chintamaniswar, Chandrasekharpur, Gajapati Nagar, Behera Dhaba and Balakati Road in Bhubaneswar. Fifteen teams of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services were working to clear the roads. Winds uprooted trees and electricity poles in other districts as well, disrupting power connectivity. Personnel of the Energy department were working to restore services.
A farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Satyabadi in Puri district while he was working in a field.