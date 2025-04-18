Thunderstorm hits coastal Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rains, lashed coastal Odisha on Friday morning disrupting normal life. State capital Bhubaneswar received 26.2 mm rainfall between 10 am and 11.30 am, with winds uprooting trees in several areas.

Several low-lying areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed waterlogging. More than 100 trees were uprooted at Banki in Cuttack district affecting movement of vehicles to Bhubaneswar.

Trees were uprooted in Pokhariput, Old Town, Chintamaniswar, Chandrasekharpur, Gajapati Nagar, Behera Dhaba and Balakati Road in Bhubaneswar. Fifteen teams of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services were working to clear the roads. Winds uprooted trees and electricity poles in other districts as well, disrupting power connectivity. Personnel of the Energy department were working to restore services.

A farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Satyabadi in Puri district while he was working in a field.