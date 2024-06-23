Tiger Terror in Wayanad: Farmers Protest After Livestock Killings

Farmers and local residents of a forest fringe village in Kerala's mountainous Wayanad district took to the streets on Sunday, blocking a busy road in protest after a tiger killed multiple cows. Displaying the carcasses of the dead livestock, the residents demanded immediate action from the authorities.

Despite concerted efforts by the Wildlife Department to cage the rogue tiger, it killed two more cows at Kenichira village early Sunday morning. This follows earlier attacks where the big cat claimed two other cows in the hamlet.

During the protest, villagers squatted on the road, raised slogans, and pressed for government intervention to safeguard their lives and livelihoods. They called for changes to the Wildlife Protection Act to allow for immediate action against such threats. A local woman expressed their fear of sending children to school and visiting nearby houses due to the tiger's presence.

Following the protest, Forest Minister A K Saseendran instructed the wildlife officials to expedite the capture of the tiger. Collector Renu Raj also indicated that if caging is unsuccessful, tranquilization would be the next step. Senior Wildlife Department officials assured the villagers of rapid action and announced financial aid for those who lost cows.

In the meantime, the additional district magistrate imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CRPC in nearby Poothadi village for two days to facilitate the capture operation.