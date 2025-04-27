Advanced methods transforming coronary artery treatments: Sr cardiologist

Tirupati: Senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Apollo Main hospitals in Chennai Dr Y Vijayachandra Reddy said that highly advanced methods are now available to treat blocks in coronary arteries. Addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday, Dr Reddy explained that the main cause of artery blockage is the build-up of LDL cholesterol, which can trigger a series of damaging changes in the blood vessels, potentially leading to heart attacks or sudden cardiac death.

He emphasized that while gradual blockage can cause angina and chronic heart conditions, the sudden rupture of plaques can result in acute heart attacks within minutes, necessitating urgent treatment.

Coronary angiography (CAG), along with ECG and echocardiography, helps in diagnosing the severity of blocks. He underlined the importance of preventive measures to avoid severe risks. Treatments range from medications and lifestyle changes for mild cases to advanced coronary angioplasty and stenting (PCI) or bypass surgery (CABG) for severe cases. Thanks to major advances in stent technology, guidewires, imaging modalities like IVUS and OCT, and support devices like Impella pumps, even complex blockages can now often be treated successfully with minimally invasive angioplasty, reducing the need for open-heart surgery. Highlighting innovations such as drug-eluting stents, shockwave lithotripsy, robotic PCI, and ultra-low contrast procedures, Dr Reddy called the current era a ‘golden age’ for coronary interventions, offering safer, more effective options for patients.