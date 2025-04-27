MP CM announces 55% pc DA for state employees at par with Centre

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, made a significant announcement regarding the welfare of state government employees.

He added that all state employees would now receive a dearness allowance (DA) at par with that is paid to Central government employees, bringing the DA rate to 55 per cent.

This move underscores the government's commitment to aligning state benefits with national standards.

Chief Minister Yadav elaborated on the timeline, saying that an additional three per cent DA would be implemented from July 1, 2024, followed by another two per cent from January 1, 2025.

The arrears would be disbursed in five equal installments between June and October 2025, ensuring state government employees can celebrate Diwali with added enthusiasm, the Chief Minister said.

He also emphasised the state government's focus on addressing pending promotions and filling vacant posts across various departments.

"No post will remain vacant now," the Chief Minister said.

Acknowledging the dedication of state employees, CM Yadav remarked that their hard work is pivotal to the successful implementation of welfare schemes.

The state employs a total of 6,06,876 individuals, including 8,266 Class-I officers, 40,020 Class-II officers, 5,00,048 Class-III staff, and 58,522 Class-IV workers.

Additionally, 64,834 daily wagers contribute to the workforce.

Among these, the School Education Department employs the largest share at 37 per cent, followed by the Home Department at 15.43 per cent.

The Law Department has the smallest workforce, comprising 2.92 per cent of the total workforce.

Budgetary projections for 2025-26 indicate that salary expenditures will rise to 22.9 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), up from 22.1 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

Pension expenses are also expected to increase, reaching 10 per cent of total revenue receipts compared to seven per cent in the previous year.

The state's GSDP has already surpassed Rs 15 lakh crore, with revenue receipts projected to grow by 15 per cent, amounting to Rs 3,75,337 crore in 2025-26.

Chief Minister Yadav’s announcements reflect a comprehensive approach to employee welfare, balancing financial commitments with the need to motivate and support the workforce that drives the state's development.