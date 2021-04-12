Tika Utsav: Mass vaccination Kick Starts Today. PM Modi Makes Four Requests

Recently there has been an record increase in the number of Covid -19 Cases. With the call from the Prime Minister, all states starting from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar and several other states have fastened their belts, to make sure the Tika Utsav is successful, leaving no stones unturned, by ensuring all eligible individuals get vaccinated during the Tika Utsav.

The vaccine Festival begins on the auspicious occasion of the birth Anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and it would continue till birth anniversary of the Babasaheb Ambedkhar, Architect of Indian Constitution, which is on 14th April. It is a four day festival, the aim of the festival is to offer immunity to more number of eligible people, so that they can stay safe against infectious disease such as Corona, which could be life threatening too.

PM Modi, Stated Tika Utsav, as the beginning of the 2nd big war against Covid-19, he has given varied suggestions to its citizens, as to how to tackle this deadly virus. He also emphasized, to focus both on personal as well as social hygiene.

PM Modi makes 4 requests to Indian citizens and urged to keep these four things in mind.

-Each one, vaccinate one: it simply means all those who are unable to go by themselves, such as older people or illiterates must be assisted.

-Each one, Treat one: Here, we need to help people, who find it hard getting corona treatment, these individuals do not either have proper resources or knowledge to get the proper treatment.

-Each one, Save one: PM Modi stressed on this point, stating that, one must wear and save themselves as well as others.

- Create "Micro containment Zones" : Both family members as well as community members must try and create containment zones, even if a single person tests Covid positive. These Micro containment zones, form the key component to fight against infectious disease such as Covid=19, especially in our nation, which is densely populated.

Our Prime Minister also emphasized, everyone who is eligible must get vaccinated, this must be the primary effort both by the administration and also by the society. He further added, we must step forward and move towards zero vaccine wastage. One way, we can increase our capacity is through, optimum utilization of vaccination capacity.