TMC Challenges BJP Over Candidate Selection In West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls
- Explore how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the BJP for not naming candidates for key Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
- Know about the challenged BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in the upcoming elections.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the BJP for not announcing its candidates for the Asansol and Diamond Harbour seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They responded by displaying "candidates wanted" posters in these constituencies and challenged BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Diamond Harbour.
Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's general secretary and second-in-command, currently holds the Diamond Harbour seat. TMC leader Riju Dutta stated to the media that the BJP lacks a candidate for Asansol after Pawan Singh withdrew due to backlash over his controversial videos. Singh later announced his decision to contest the polls.
Pawan Singh, previously chosen by the BJP for Asansol, withdrew after facing criticism for his "sexist and misogynistic" videos but later changed his decision to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.
TMC spokespersons Riju Dutta and Kunal Ghosh also dared Suvendu Adhikari to nominate himself from Diamond Harbour.
The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19, featuring a significant competition among the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance.