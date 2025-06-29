TMC must be thrown out, only then peace can return to Bengal: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday condemned the gang-rape incident at South Calcutta Law College and launched a scathing attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of shielding the perpetrators, with alleged links to the ruling party.

Speaking at a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ event in Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Pradhan declared, “This is not a matter for a CBI inquiry. The culprits will be tried in the people's court of Bengal. They must be thrown out — only then will peace return to Bengal.”

His statements assume significance as it comes ahead of the high-stakes 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. In the last few months, incidents like gang-rape incident at South Calcutta Law College, RG Kar Medical college rape case, series of sexual assault at Sandeshkhali has already put TMC at the backfoot and has given an opportunity to the BJP, which is eyeing to make inroads into West Bengal, once a bastion of CPM.

The minister, accompanied by MoS Education and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and BJP’s Kolkata North Suburban District President Chandi Charan Roy, launched a fierce attack on the TMC over recent incidents of lawlessness and alleged sexual violence in the state. “What is going on in Bengal? The RG Kar incident has already shaken the conscience of the state. And now, another heinous crime has taken place at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba — both linked to TMC elements,” he said.

Pradhan lamented the decline of Bengal’s legacy in education and culture, invoking icons such as Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and Rishi Aurobindo. “This is the same Bengal that once led the world in knowledge, science, and spirituality. Today, it is in the news for gang-rape and anarchy under Trinamool’s rule.”

The minister also reacted sharply to controversial remarks made by TMC MLA Madan Mitra. “It is their job to rub salt into the wounds. This arrogance comes from holding on to power for too long. Ravana and Duryodhana also fell because of such arrogance. History and time will answer them.”

Calling TMC a mere extension of the “old Congress culture,” Pradhan said, “What else can one expect? They remain indifferent to the people’s suffering while shamelessly protecting their own.”

The BJP has demanded swift justice in the law college case and has intensified its campaign to corner TMC over worsening law and order in Bengal.