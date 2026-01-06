TN cabinet meet today ahead of Assembly session; key decisions likely

Chennai: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for this year will commence on January 20, with Governor R.N. Ravi scheduled to address the House on the opening day. Ahead of the Assembly session, a Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

This will be the first Cabinet meeting of the year, and all ministers are expected to attend.

As per convention, the Cabinet will deliberate on key issues to be taken up during the Assembly session. One of the main items on the agenda is the Governor’s address, which is traditionally discussed and approved by the Cabinet before it is presented in the House.

However, there is uncertainty over whether Governor R.N. Ravi will read out the government-prepared address in full this year. In previous instances, differences between the Raj Bhavan and the state government over the content of the address have led to controversy, with the Governor either skipping portions or making deviations.

Against this backdrop, the Cabinet discussions are seen as particularly significant. The meeting is also expected to review complaints and allegations raised by opposition parties regarding various government schemes.

Ministers are likely to finalise responses and data that will be presented in the Assembly to counter criticism from the opposition benches during the session.

Another major topic likely to come up for discussion is the assured pension scheme recently inaugurated by the Chief Minister. It is learnt that the Cabinet has already given its approval to the scheme.

Ministers are expected to discuss the allocation of funds for the assured pension programme in the interim budget that will be presented during the Assembly session.

In addition, the Cabinet may deliberate on proposals aimed at addressing the demands and expectations of various sections, including striking sanitation workers and other employee groups.

Measures to resolve labour issues and welfare-related concerns are expected to figure prominently in the discussions.

With the possibility of the Assembly election schedule being announced by the end of February, the Cabinet meeting is being viewed as politically crucial. Decisions taken at this meeting are likely to shape the government’s legislative and administrative priorities in the run-up to the elections.