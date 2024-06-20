TN hooch tragedy: 29 die after consuming illicit liquor

At least 29 people have died and more than 60 are in various hospitals following a hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, said officials on Thursday.

"The death toll due to alleged illicit liquor consumption in Kallakurichi rises to 29," confirmed Kallkurichi District Collector M.S. Prashanth.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and took action against officials who failed to prevent it.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it,” Stalin said in a post on X.

Governor R.N. Ravi condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the victims.

He said, “Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals. Every now and then tragic loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquors are reported from various parts of our state. This reflects continuing lapses in preventing production and consumption of illicit liquor. This is a matter of serious concern."