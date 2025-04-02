TN: Shops and businesses in Nilgiris shut down against e-pass system

Chennai: A majority of shops and business establishments across the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu remained shut on Wednesday following a call for a district-wide bandh by merchant associations.

The protest was in response to a recent Madras High Court order that restricts tourist entry through a new e-pass system.

Hotel and restaurant owners joined traders in opposing the order, stating that the e-pass system introduced last year had already caused revenue losses of 15 to 40 per cent across tourism-dependent sectors.

They expressed fears that the new vehicle entry cap - limiting inflow to 6,000 vehicles on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends - would further damage livelihoods and severely affect the local economy.

Police sources reported that around 90 per cent of all businesses in the Nilgiris, including in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Gudalur, observed the bandh.

While these towns appeared quieter than usual, tourism remained largely unaffected, with popular spots such as the Government Botanical Garden still drawing significant crowds. However, many tourists faced inconveniences as most restaurants stayed closed.

A large number of visitors flocked to the government-run Amma Unavagam near the Ooty bus stand for meals. Despite the bandh, hotels and lodges continued to operate. The bandh was spearheaded by the Nilgiris District Traders Association in protest of the Madras High Court directive, which came into effect on April 1 and will remain in place until June 30.

According to the order, all vehicles entering the Nilgiris - except those used for medical emergencies, government transport, goods delivery, and district-registered vehicles - will require an e-pass.

The court also emphasised prioritising vehicles using sustainable and non-polluting fuels during the e-pass allocation process. Dindigul Collector S. Saravanan stated that a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary was recently held to finalise the implementation of the system.

He added that last year, approximately 15 per cent of issued e-passes were cancelled, preventing many genuine tourists from visiting the hill station.

To avoid such issues this year, the administration plans to maintain a buffer stock of e-passes to account for possible cancellations.

Officials also outlined additional measures, including the monitoring of bulk bookings and setting up e-pass check points at the foothills to reduce traffic congestion in high-density areas like Silver Cascade.

They admitted that some glitches may occur during the first 15 days but assured that these would be promptly addressed.

Despite these assurances, confusion persists over how the 6,000 to 8,000 vehicle limit will be divided among private buses, mini-buses, vans, cars, and two-wheelers. The administration has yet to issue clear guidelines on the allocation.

The High Court has also directed authorities to create parking zones at the foothills, allowing tourists to leave their private vehicles and use electric transport to reach major attractions. However, it remains unclear whether these parking facilities are ready for use.

Meanwhile, similar unrest is simmering in Kodaikanal, where a vehicle cap of 4,000 on weekdays and 6,000 on weekends has drawn criticism from local stakeholders. They argue that the cap does not consider the numerous unregistered accommodations operating alongside the roughly 7,000 licensed hotels, cottages, and homestays in the area.



