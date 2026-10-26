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To coincide with Modi's Brussels visit… India, EU race to finalise FTA before Dec deadline
In Short
The European Commission proposes a fast-track procedure to expedite the India-EU Free Trade Agreement for a planned December signing during PM Modi's Brussels visit.
New Delhi: The European Union and India are intensely engaged to meet the December deadline for signing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected Brussels visit as the European Commission proposed a “fast-track procedure” to its Council for expeditious approval, people in the know said.
The European Commission (EC) has urged the Council of the European Union to approve the proposed FTA announced on January 27 through a fast-track procedure laid out by trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič to speed up its implementation under prevailing turbulent global geopolitical situation, they said requesting anonymity.
The Commission proposed to complete the legal process based on the original English version of the FTA, rather than waiting for translating the document in 24 EU official languages, which could delay the ratification process by over one year, they said.
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