Today's Massive AAP Rally In Delhi: Leading INDIA Bloc Figures Set To Participate

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a massive rally in Delhi today to voice its opposition against the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The rally, dubbed as 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy), is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan. It is not only intended as a platform to protest the arrest but also serves as a demonstration of the party's strength and unity, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Several prominent leaders from various political parties are expected to attend the rally, showcasing a united front under the banner of the INDIA bloc. Among the key figures slated to be present are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien.

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case has sparked widespread controversy and opposition. His detention has prompted AAP to mobilize support through this rally, aiming to garner public support and draw attention to what they perceive as an assault on democratic principles.

The participation of leaders from diverse political backgrounds underscores a broader concern about the state of democracy and the perceived misuse of government agencies for political purposes. The rally is expected to be a significant event, both in terms of the political message it sends and its potential impact on the upcoming elections.