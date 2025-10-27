Today’s Silver Price in Hyderabad | Latest Silver Rate Update (Oct 27, 2025)

The silver in Hyderabad today is trading at ₹170 per gram and ₹1,70,000 per kilogram. The price didn't change today and it is the same as yesterday.

Many shops in Hyderabad buy and sell silver. They offer good rates to customers. If you want to invest, it is better to hold silver for the long term. You can buy it directly or trade it on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).

Silver prices have stayed stable this week. On October 21, the rate was ₹1,820 for 10 grams, and now it is ₹1,700. In the last 10 days, prices have moved between ₹1,700 and ₹1,900 for 10 grams.