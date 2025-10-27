Live
- Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Watch Rishab Shetty’s Hit Movie Soon on This Platfrom
- Govt failed to act amid cyclone threat: Kakani
- Aster DM Healthcare delegation meets CM Naidu in Dubai
- Tirupati to host South Indian Brahmin matrimonial meet on February 22
- Tirupati NCC cadet wins silver at National Equestrian League
- Deep-sea fishing vessels to fully utilise potential of India's fisheries wealth: Amit Shah
- Govt committed to develop temples: Anam
- Govt never 'pressurised' us to invest in any particular company: Ex top LIC officials
- Lenskart IPO Opens on October 31: Price, GMP, and Listing Date
- Trump arrives in Tokyo as US and Japan set to bolster strategic ties
Today’s Silver Price in Hyderabad | Latest Silver Rate Update (Oct 27, 2025)
Highlights
Check today’s silver rate in Hyderabad – ₹170 per gram and ₹1,70,000 per kg on October 27, 2025. Stay updated with the latest silver price trends and investment tips.
The silver in Hyderabad today is trading at ₹170 per gram and ₹1,70,000 per kilogram. The price didn't change today and it is the same as yesterday.
Many shops in Hyderabad buy and sell silver. They offer good rates to customers. If you want to invest, it is better to hold silver for the long term. You can buy it directly or trade it on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange).
Silver prices have stayed stable this week. On October 21, the rate was ₹1,820 for 10 grams, and now it is ₹1,700. In the last 10 days, prices have moved between ₹1,700 and ₹1,900 for 10 grams.
Next Story