Top CPI leader greets Communist party of Srilanka

CPI Secretary, National Council, Communist Party of India extended greetings to the leadership and all participants attending the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka.

'" We are well aware of the revolutionary history of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka(CPSL) from its inception. It played a historical role in mobilizing people for full independence and for all democratic and human rights. In this regard general strike of 1945, 1946 and 1947 organised by CPSL will be recorded in the history of working class movement in Sri Lanka".

Narayana strongly believe that the 80th anniversary celebration will further strengthen the resolve of the entire party membership to carry forward their ongoing struggles for revolutionary social transformation of Sri Lanka.