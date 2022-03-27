Trade Unions Have Called For Two-day Bharat Bandh From Tomorrow Onwards

On Monday and Tuesday, a combined forum of major trade unions has called for a 'Bharat bandh' to protest Central government policies that affect employees. All India Bank Employees Association said on Facebook that the banking sector will join the strike.



After a gathering of the unified platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022, the call for a nationwide strike was made. The unions launched a two-day all-India strike against the central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies" following assessing charge of measures in various states.

The walkout is being held by bank unions to oppose the government 's proposal to privatise public sector banks as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

According to a statement from the State Bank of India, customers may see disruptions in banking services on March 28 and 29. Bank workers' pensions, which are set to retire, will not be harmed if they join the strike. Workers from a variety of other industries are anticipated to join the strike, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance.

Meanwhile, several locations across the country would be used by unions in the railways and defence sectors to mobilise in favour of the strike.