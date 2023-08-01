Tragic Accident At Samruddhi Expressway In Maharashtra Claims Lives Of 17 Workers

During the late night construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Thane district, a tragic accident occurred, resulting in the death of at least 17 workers. The incident took place when a special-purpose mobile gantry crane, used in bridge construction, fell on them.



The authorities swiftly responded, and two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently present at the site in Shahapur tehsil. According to the NDRF, there are concerns that at least five workers might still be trapped under the collapsed structure.

According to the sources, the machine involved in the accident is a specialized mobile gantry crane commonly used in the construction of bridges, specifically for installing precast box girders in highway and high-speed rail bridge projects.

A rescue operation is underway, involving police, fire brigade personnel, and local agencies. However, the death toll is expected to increase, as stated by an official cited by PTI, reported Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He expressed his sorrow over the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra, and offered his deepest sympathies to those who lost their lives. He also extended thoughts and prayers to those who were injured. Modi acknowledged the efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration, assuring that all possible measures are being taken to provide proper assistance to those affected.

He further mentioned that the next of kin of each deceased will receive an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF, and those injured will be provided Rs. 50,000.

Meanwhile, Samruddhi Mahamarg/Expressway, officially known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway that connects Mumbai and Nagpur. It passes through 10 districts, including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik, and Thane. The construction of this expressway is being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The inaugural phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 km, connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this phase in December 2022. As for the third and final phase, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated in May that it is expected to be completed by the end of December this year.