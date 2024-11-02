Tragic Accident In J&K’s Reasi: Woman, Infant, And Teenager Die As Car Plunges Into Gorge

In a tragic accident, three family members, including a 27-year-old woman and her 10-month-old son, lost their lives when their car skidded off a mountainous road and fell into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred at Chamalu Morh around 12:40 am on Saturday.

Officials reported that the family was traveling from their village in Malikote to Chassana in a private Eeco car when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plummet into the gorge. The accident resulted in the deaths of Kulcha Devi (27), her infant son Neeraj Singh, and her 19-year-old nephew Sandhoor Singh at the scene.

Three other family members, identified as Devi’s husband Chankar Singh (32), his brother Dhunkar (19), and their nephew Ajay Singh (18), sustained critical injuries and were quickly transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu. They are currently receiving intensive medical care.

Authorities confirmed that all involved were residents of Malikote in Reasi district.