Tragic Case Of Rabies Fatality Raises Concerns: Woman Dies 3 Days After Completing Vaccination

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Kolhapur as a 21-year-old woman named Srishti Shinde succumbed to rabies, merely three days after completing the anti-rabies vaccination course. The unfortunate event transpired when Srishti was bitten by a stray dog on February 3 while traveling on Bhausingji Road towards Shaniwar Peth. The incident occurred when she halted to answer a phone call, and a stray dog bit her on the leg.

Following the bite, Shinde diligently underwent all five doses of the anti-rabies vaccine. However, a few days later, she began experiencing symptoms, including fever and a loss of strength in both legs. Concerned about her deteriorating condition, Srishti Shinde was admitted to a private hospital, where various tests were conducted. As her condition worsened, she was placed on a ventilator. Tragically, the test reports confirmed that she had contracted rabies.

In an effort to seek further treatment, Shinde was transferred to a government hospital, but unfortunately, she passed away the following day. The circumstances surrounding Srishti Shinde's death have prompted questions regarding how she contracted rabies despite completing the prescribed vaccine course. Her family is now questioning whether the vaccine was stored at the necessary temperature, raising concerns about the efficacy of the vaccination process.