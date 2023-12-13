Tragic Death Of 26-Year-Old Doctor In Delhi Metro Raises Questions On Emergency Response Protocols

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station, where a 26-year-old medical student, Mayank Garg, lost his life, presumably due to heart-related complications. Garg, who was traveling from Ballabgarh to Kashmere Gate ISBT, collapsed within the confines of the metro train during his journey.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the incident was treated as a medical emergency, and all necessary protocols were swiftly activated. The station controller, acting promptly, reached the platform where Garg was unconscious. With the assistance of security staff and fellow passengers, he was evacuated from the train. Despite immediate efforts to provide medical aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered by a fellow passenger, Garg's condition did not improve.

In adherence to established emergency response procedures, Garg was promptly transported to the nearest hospital, Moolchand. Tragically, upon arrival, he was declared brought dead. Mayank Garg, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, was a medical student pursuing MBBS in Wardha, Maharashtra. His intended destination was Panchkula, where he had an upcoming examination.

DMRC's principal executive director, Anuj Dayal, stated, “A medical emergency was reported at 5:54 pm. The station controller promptly reached the platform and the unconscious passenger was evacuated with assistance from security staff and passengers."

This incident has raised concerns and questions about the effectiveness of emergency response protocols on the Delhi Metro. As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg's tragic demise, there is a broader dialogue emerging about the need for improved medical preparedness and response measures within the metro system.

