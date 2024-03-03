Tragic House Collapse Claims Lives Of Mother And Three Daughters Amidst Heavy Rains In Jammu and Kashmir

Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as a woman and her three young daughters, aged between two and five, met a devastating fate when their humble 'kutcha' house collapsed. The incident unfolded amidst the backdrop of moderate to heavy rains that battered several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. Across the region, numerous structures, including residential homes, bore the brunt of the relentless downpour and powerful winds accompanied by hailstorms.

In the heart-wrenching Reasi episode, Phalla Akhter, a 30-year-old mother, along with her daughters Nasima (5), Safeena Kousar (3), and Samreen Kousar (2), faced a tragic demise as their dwelling in Kunderdhan Mohra village, nestled in Chassana tehsil, succumbed to the forces of nature aggravated by the relentless rains. The collapsing walls of their home sealed their fate, leaving behind a scene of unimaginable loss and devastation.

The grim aftermath of the catastrophe also left two elderly members of the family, Kalu (60) and his wife Bano Begum (58), grievously injured. They were swiftly rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, battling against the physical and emotional wounds inflicted by the sudden calamity.

Rescue operations ensued promptly, with dedicated responders working tirelessly to sift through the debris in a desperate attempt to retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the rubble of what was once their home. Amidst the grief-stricken atmosphere, the solemn task of recovering the remains of the departed unfolded, underscoring the profound tragedy that befell the community of Kunderdhan Mohra village.

The loss of Phalla Akhter and her three innocent daughters echoes as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of natural disasters on vulnerable communities, urging authorities and society at large to bolster efforts in fortifying infrastructure and implementing proactive measures to mitigate such calamitous events in the future.