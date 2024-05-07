Tragic Incident Unfolds As Man Allegedly Kills Wife And Daughter In Kerala

In Kerala's Kollam district, a 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and daughter by slitting their throats before attempting suicide on Tuesday. The accused, who is reported to be in critical condition, has been admitted to the hospital.



According to police reports, Sreeju, a resident of Poothakkulam, is suspected of poisoning his wife Preetha (39) and daughter Sreenandha (12) before committing the gruesome act. Their bodies were discovered in their residence on Tuesday morning.



Despite attempting to end the lives of his elder son Sreerag (17) and himself, both were found in critical condition, stated the Paravur police.



The motive behind the killings and suicide attempt is believed to be financial difficulties, as Sreeju works as a mason.

"The man and his son are currently receiving medical treatment. While the son has been admitted to a nearby hospital, the man has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," a police officer revealed.