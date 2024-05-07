Live
- Top 3 futuristic skills now a part of klay preschool curriculum
- Karnataka SIT Issues Warning On Sharing Videos Related To JD(S) MP Sexual Abuse Allegations
- Tragic Incident Unfolds As Man Allegedly Kills Wife And Daughter In Kerala
- Heavy rain lashed Rajahmundry
- Lalu Prasad Sparks Controversy With Call For Full Reservation For Muslims
- Controversy Erupts Over Comments On Ayodhya Ram Temple Architecture
- Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana
- Observing Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: Date and Traditions
- Kapu Movement Leader Announces Support for Joint Candidates in 21 Places
- Neuralink Co-founder Raises Safety Concerns and Establishes Precision Neuroscience
Just In
Tragic Incident Unfolds As Man Allegedly Kills Wife And Daughter In Kerala
- A heartbreaking event unfolds in Kerala's Kollam district as a 45-year-old man is suspected of murdering his wife and daughter before attempting suicide.
- Financial difficulties are believed to be the motive behind the tragic incident, which has left the man and his elder son in critical condition.
In Kerala's Kollam district, a 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and daughter by slitting their throats before attempting suicide on Tuesday. The accused, who is reported to be in critical condition, has been admitted to the hospital.
According to police reports, Sreeju, a resident of Poothakkulam, is suspected of poisoning his wife Preetha (39) and daughter Sreenandha (12) before committing the gruesome act. Their bodies were discovered in their residence on Tuesday morning.
Despite attempting to end the lives of his elder son Sreerag (17) and himself, both were found in critical condition, stated the Paravur police.
The motive behind the killings and suicide attempt is believed to be financial difficulties, as Sreeju works as a mason.
"The man and his son are currently receiving medical treatment. While the son has been admitted to a nearby hospital, the man has been taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," a police officer revealed.