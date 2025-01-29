Tragic Stampede At Maha Kumbh Claims 10 Lives During Mauni Amavasya Holy Bath

A tragic incident unfolded early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh festival when a stampede claimed an estimated 10 lives during the crucial Mauni Amavasya ritual. The disaster occurred as massive crowds gathered for the holy bath at the Sangam, where devotees found themselves trapped with no exit route after their ritual immersion.

Multiple witnesses described a chaotic scene marked by severe overcrowding. Vinay Kumar Yadav, present during the incident, cited the absence of adequate police arrangements for managing the flow of devotees at the holy site. The situation deteriorated around 12:30 AM when newly opened gates led to an overwhelming surge of people, resulting in the deadly stampede.

Personal accounts from survivors paint a picture of the tragedy's scope. A man from Bihar's Aurangabad, accompanied by 12-13 family members, reported being caught in the crush during the Shahi Snan. Sarojini, a pilgrim from Karnataka who traveled with a group of 60 people, described how her party of nine became trapped in the sudden crowd surge, with many falling in the chaos.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the stampede to some devotees breaching barricades. He assured that the situation was under control and cautioned against spreading rumors. According to his statement, the festival had already hosted nearly six crore devotees for the holy dip, with the stampede occurring between 1 AM and 2 AM.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the incident to barricade breaches and assured the public of the situation's containment. The event, which began on January 13, is expected to host 40 crore pilgrims until its conclusion on February 26, marking it as the world's largest spiritual gathering.