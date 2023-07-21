Live
Training programme to tackle accident cases
Berhampur: A two-day training programme on investigation of motor accident cases, Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) and e-DAR (e-Detailed Accident Report) was conducted for the police and RTO officials at the conference hall of IG of Police, Southern Range, Berhampur.
Thirty-five officers from Ganjam police district and Berhampur police district attended the training on Thursday. Officers from Gajapati, Kandhamal and Boudh will be trained on Friday.
IG, Southern Range, Satyabrata Bhoi explained how increasing number of accidents can be brought down by proper investigation and analysis of all accident data.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M directed all officers to make use of the training and put in their best efforts during investigation of accident cases and collection of accident-related data. Ganjam RTO Manas Swain welcomed all the police officers and officials of RTO for the training.
NIC coordinator Guru Prasad trained the officers in the collection of accident data in iRAD application specially designed for collection and analysis of accident data.
Ravi Shankar, who is an expert on crash analysis, trained the officers on investigation of accident spot, accident vehicles and CCTV analysis.