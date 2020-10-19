Transgender to get special identity card to get benefits of social schemes

New Delhi: The government will issue special identity cards to the members of the transgender community to benefit from welfare social schemes. A member of the recently formed National Council for Transgender gave this information on Sunday.



The first meeting of the council was held last Thursday under the chairmanship of Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot. Council member Meera Parida said that several issues were discussed in the four-hour meeting. In this, it was agreed to give special identity cards to benefit the welfare schemes.

These cards will be linked to the central and state schemes. He said that if the scheme succeeds, India will become the first country for the transgender community to take such a step.