Travel passes being issued to blood donors amid lockdown

New Delhi : As stringent restrictions on movement of people are in force across the country, blood donors are being issued travel passes by organisations who are racing against time to meet the ever-growing requirement of blood.

The measure is being taken in the backdrop of a 21-day lockdown imposed in the country by the government to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Vanshree Singh, who is the director of Indian Red Cross Society's blood bank said, "We send out vehicles to pick and drop whoever wants to donate blood.

If anyone decides to come on one's own, we send them travel passes on WhatsApp which they can show to the police and come to the blood bank. Daily, we are receiving 15-20 donors."

The Red Cross also sends out their vehicle at places where at least 25 people are willing to donate their blood and have a small room available for it.

The norms of social distancing are followed diligently and donors are called inside the room by turn.