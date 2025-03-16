Tribal Mob Kills Civilian And Police Officer In Violent Confrontation In MP's Mauganj

A violent confrontation in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district has resulted in two deaths after a group of tribals allegedly abducted and killed a civilian before attacking police officers who attempted to rescue him. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, led to the death of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and the civilian victim.

According to Rewa Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Saket Pandey, several other police personnel sustained minor injuries during the attack. Five suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the violence.

Sources report that members of the Kol tribal community abducted Sunny Dwivedi, believing he was responsible for the death of a tribal man named Ashok Kumar several months ago. However, police records indicate Kumar actually died in a road accident, suggesting a case of mistaken identity or vigilante justice.

After being alerted to the situation, a police team led by Shahpur police station house officer Sandeep Bhartiya rushed to Gadra village to rescue Dwivedi. Unfortunately, by the time they arrived, Dwivedi had already been beaten to death. When officers opened the door to the room where the body was found, the tribal group attacked them with sticks and stones.

The injured officers were transported to hospitals, but ASI Charan Gautam of the Special Armed Force succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police were forced to fire warning shots into the air before retreating to safety.

Authorities have deployed heavy security forces in the area to prevent further violence. Mauganj Collector Ajay Shrivastava and Superintendent of Police Rachna Thakur announced that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been imposed to maintain public order.