Trinamool-BJP clash: Detailed police report on Dinhata violence submitted to ECI

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Wednesday submitted a detailed report to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on the clashes between the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday night.

The office of the CEO has forwarded the report to the Election Commission of India (ECI), sources said.

Udayan Guha, the Trinamool MLA from Dinhata who's also the North Bengal Development Minister, and BJP's Cooch Behar MP and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik were present during the clash, with both accusing each other of instigating violence.

Sources in the CEO's office said the poll panel is taking serious note of the matter considering its gravity, as the two senior ministers from opposing camps were seen dashing toward each other in the middle of the clash.

An FIR has been lodged against Pramanik and 44 BJP workers in the case.

“The matter was brought to the notice of the poll panel on Tuesday night itself. The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar district, were also directed to keep a close watch on the developments. On Wednesday, a comprehensive report was forwarded to the Election Commission in Delhi,” said a source in the state CEO's office.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also sought a detailed report from the newly-appointed DGP, Sanjoy Mukherjee, in this matter.

The Governor also visited Dinhata in the afternoon to inspect the ground situation.