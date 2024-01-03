Truckers end stir after Centre’s assurance

New Delhi: The countrywide truckers' stir has been called off as the government assured that it would consult stakeholders before implementing a contentious law against hit-and-run. After long talks with the government, the All-India Motor Transport Congress called off the agitation. "We had a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives... the government wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet.

We all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives and then only we will take a decision," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.