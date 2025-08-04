Trump Advisor Criticizes India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Claims They Fund Ukraine Conflict

Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on imported goods from India. He also said that nations buying Russian oil may be subject to 100 per cent tariffs on their exports to the US until Russia signs a ceasefire in Ukraine.

One of the top aides to US President Donald Trump has accused India financing Russia war against Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow. He has been ramping up pressure on New Delhi to cut down its imports of Russian oil, with a threat of Russian oil penalties if it does not.

On Sunday, during an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, former White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller Ukraine war was asked about the Ukraine war. He said the former US president’s position was clear. India must not be aiding the war by purchasing oil from Russia.

Miller is one of Trump’s top advisors and he was quoted by News 18 as saying, “India buying Russian oil is indirectly contributing to Russia’s war in Ukraine”. The statement is being seen as one of the most direct from Trump administration to date on US India relations.

Miller was quoted as saying that many may be “surprised to learn that India is now right behind China in purchasing Russian oil, even with those sanctions in place”. Reuters reported that a source in the Indian government had said New Delhi will keep buying oil from Russia in spite of possible sanctions from Trump.

