Turkey Denies Sending Weapons to Pakistan Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack

Highlights

Turkey has clarified that it did not send six planes carrying weapons to Pakistan, as previously reported. The clarification comes after backlash in India following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Turkey clarified on Monday that it did not send six planes filled with weapons to Pakistan, as some media outlets had reported. The Turkish Directorate of Communications Center for Countering Disinformation addressed the claim, explaining that a transport aircraft from Turkey had made a scheduled stop in Pakistan solely to refuel. After refueling, the aircraft continued its journey along its designated route.

This clarification came in response to backlash in India, where many experts and social media users criticized Turkey, calling for a boycott of Turkish tourism and airlines.

The controversy started after the Pahalgam terror attack, which increased tensions between India and Pakistan. On April 22, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey's support on the Kashmir issue.

The attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), highlighting the ongoing terrorist activities linked to Pakistan.




