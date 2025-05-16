Turkish Aviation Firm Celebi Challenges Security Clearance Revocation in Delhi High Court

Turkish aviation services provider Celebi Airport Services India has moved the Delhi High Court after the Indian government revoked its security clearance, citing national security concerns. The decision comes in the backdrop of Turkey's diplomatic backing of Pakistan following India’s military offensive, Operation Sindoor.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an order cancelling Celebi's clearance, effectively halting its ground handling and cargo services at nine major Indian airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the move, stating it was taken "in the interest of national security."

In response, Celebi filed a petition on Friday, arguing that the government's decision lacked clear justification and was made without prior notice. The company claimed the move could jeopardize 3,791 jobs and negatively impact investor sentiment.

Celebi also sought to clarify its ownership structure, stating, “We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard.” The company emphasized its Indian operations are led by Indian professionals and governed by international standards of transparency and neutrality.

“Celebi Aviation is a global company with over 65 years of experience, operating across six countries on three continents,” the statement added, asserting its continued commitment to India’s aviation sector and workforce.

Celebi was granted security clearance in November 2022 and claims to handle around 58,000 flights and 5.4 lakh tonnes of cargo annually across its Indian operations.

The matter is now under judicial review as Celebi seeks interim relief and a reversal of the government’s directive.