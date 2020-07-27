Tuticorin custodial death: Victim's daughter employed by State government

Edappadi Palaniswamy, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu handed over the appointment letter to the post of Junior Assistant in the government to Persis, the daughter of Jayaraj. On June 24, the CM had issued orders sanctioning a sum of Rs 10 lakh to the families of Jayaraj and his son Bennicks from the Chief Minister Relief Fund which was handed over to the beneficiaries, two days later.

The duo of Jayaraj and Bennicks, who ran a cellphone shop at Sathankulam near Tuticorin, were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders. Bennicks died on June 22 and Jeyaraj the next day at a hospital. Protests raged across Tamil Nadu soon afterwards.